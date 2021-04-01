US State Department: Foreign Relations of US, 1961–1963

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Department of State announces the release of the newly digitized microfiche supplement to Foreign Relations of the United States, 1961–1963, Volumes X, XI, XII, American Republics; Cuba 1961–1962; Cuban Missile Crisis and Aftermath.

From 1993 to 1998, the Foreign Relations series published 13 microfiche supplements that included images of additional documents expanding upon issues addressed in corresponding print volumes in the Eisenhower and Kennedy subseries, which could not be printed due to space limitations. As an addition to its digital archive of the entire Foreign Relations back catalog, the Office of the Historian is digitizing the text from the microfiche images of these supplements and enriching them to create full text searchable digital editions and ebooks.

The images from this microfiche supplement were made available on the Office of the Historian website in 2012 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, but that preview edition was not full text searchable or available to screen readers. Yesterday’s release replaces the preview edition and marks the completion of the digitization of this volume.

The volume is available online and as a free ebook on the Office of the Historian website at https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1961-63v10-12mSupp. For further information, contact history@state.gov.