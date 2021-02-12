US State Department: Foreign Relations of United States

Office of the Historian, Foreign Service Institute Release of Foreign Relations of the United States, 1969–1976, Volume E–15, Part 2, Documents on Western Europe, 1973–1976, Second, Revised Edition

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Department of State released today Foreign Relations of the United States, 1969–1976, Volume E–15, Part 2, Documents on Western Europe, 1973–1976, Second, Revised Edition.

This volume is part of a Foreign Relations subseries that documents the most important foreign policy issues of the Richard M. Nixon and Gerald R. Ford administrations. The focus of this volume is on the relationship between the United States and Western Europe from 1973 until 1976. It begins by examining the relationship from a regional perspective, focusing on the Year of Europe initiative, U.S. relations with its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and the European Communities, and issues such as the rise of Eurocommunism. The volume then explores U.S. bilateral relations with nine countries: Canada, Portugal, Iceland and Norway (paired in a single Nordic countries chapter), Spain, the United Kingdom, the Federal Republic of Germany, France, and Italy.

This second, revised edition of Foreign Relations, 1969–1976, volume E–15, Part 2, Documents on Western Europe, 1973–1976, incorporates a chapter on Italy that was not included in the first edition of the volume, which was published in May 2014. The newly added chapter focuses on U.S. concerns about Italian political and economic stability. It features memoranda of conversation documenting meetings between Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and Italian political leaders and assessments of Italian political and economic developments prepared by U.S. officials in Washington and Rome.

Kathleen B. Rasmussen compiled and edited this volume, which is available exclusively on the Office of the Historian website.