US State Department: Elections in El Salvador

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States congratulates the people of El Salvador on holding successful legislative, municipal, and PARLACEN elections. We applaud the broad participation of Salvadorans in the elections despite the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. These results represent the voices of the Salvadoran people. We urge all parties to work together to resolve any remaining concerns about this election peacefully.

We value the strong relationship between El Salvador and the United States and look forward to continuing to work with Salvadoran officials to promote a safe and prosperous El Salvador where all Salvadorans can thrive. Social, economic, and political stability require the strengthening of El Salvador’s democratic institutions, and its political leaders must commit to eliminating corruption, respecting the separation of powers, increasing transparency, and respecting human rights, including freedom of expression.