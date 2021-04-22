US State Department: Earth Day 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Today, the 51st Earth Day, we must work together to combat the climate crisis and restore our Earth for the benefit of everyone. Each year, an estimated one billion people around the world mobilize for action on Earth Day, and this year, the United States joins this wave of action. This morning, President Biden will welcome leaders from around the globe to the two-day Leaders Summit on Climate. Major world economies and other crucial voices will raise global climate ambition and galvanize efforts to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach while building a net-zero carbon emissions future.

Together with international organizations, civil society, and other governments, we will continue to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems like forests, wetlands, and the ocean; promote sustainable agriculture and fisheries; stop illegal logging and mining; and combat wildlife trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. We are determined to help preserve the planet’s natural beauty and provide economic benefits for current and future generations. We can do more than just hope; we can take bold action together.