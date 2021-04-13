US State Department: Djibouti Presidential Elections

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

The United States looks forward to working with the government of President Ismail Omar Guelleh and the people of Djibouti to advance our common interests following Djibouti’s presidential election on April 9. We appreciate the work of the election observer missions from the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development. The United States encourages the Government of Djibouti to further strengthen its democratic institutions and processes in line with recommendations from the observer missions.