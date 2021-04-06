US State Department: Designation of Representative in Paraguay

Designation of Representative in Paraguayan Congress for Involvement in Significant Corruption

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

I am announcing today the public designation of a Representative in the Paraguayan Legislature’s Lower House, Ulises Rolando Quintana Maldonado due to his involvement in significant corruption. During his time as a representative, Mr. Quintana engaged in acts that facilitated transnational organized crime, undermined the rule of law, and obstructed the public’s faith in Paraguay’s public processes.

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021. In addition to the designation of Mr. Quintana, I am publicly designating his wife, Mirtha Beatriz Esperanza Fariña Velausteguiz. This action renders both Mr. Quintana and his wife as ineligible for entry into the United States.

The United States continues to stand with the people of Paraguay in their fight against corruption and to hold their elected leaders accountable. This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to combating corruption in Paraguay, the tri-border region, and globally.