US State Department: Designation of Dobroslav Trnka of Slovak Republic

Designation of Former Prosecutor General Dobroslav Trnka of the Slovak Republic for Involvement in Significant Corruption

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Today, I am announcing the public designation of former Prosecutor General Dobroslav Trnka of the Slovak Republic due to his involvement in significant corruption. In his official capacity as the Prosecutor General of Slovakia, Trnka was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Slovak public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions, officials, and public processes.

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020. In addition to the designation of former Prosecutor General Trnka, I am publicly designating his son, Jakub Trnka. This action renders both former Prosecutor General Trnka and Jakub Trnka ineligible for entry into the United States.

This designation reaffirms U.S. commitment to combating corruption in Slovakia. The United States continues to stand with the people of Slovakia in their fight against corruption. The Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally. This designation does not seek to prejudge or influence ongoing or future Slovak legal proceedings involving Mr. Trnka.