US State Department: Designation of Al-Qa’ida Financial Facilitators

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States is designating one Turkey-based al-Qa’ida financial facilitator for materially assisting al-Qa’ida and one Syria-based terrorist fundraiser and recruiter for providing material support to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a group linked with al-Qa’ida. These designations were made pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, a counterterrorism sanctions authority.

Terrorist groups, such as al-Qa’ida and HTS, continue to exploit the global financial system to support their violent extremist activities. Today’s designations underscore the need for continued vigilance against terrorist fundraising and recruitment, including through the internet. These designations also demonstrate our commitment to disrupting the support networks of al-Qa’ida, HTS, and other terrorist groups that seek to attack the United States and our allies.