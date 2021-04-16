US State Department: David Hale’s Visit to Lebanon

Washington, DC (STL.News) Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale concluded a three-day trip to Lebanon, where he met with a broad range of government officials, including President Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Diab, Prime Minister-Designate Hariri, the Governor of the Central Bank Riad Salame, and the Commander of the Armed Forces Joseph Aoun, among others. Under Secretary Hale underscored America’s continued support for the Lebanese people and encouraged all parties to demonstrate flexibility and form a government that is willing and capable of implementing overdue economic and governance reforms. He also reiterated America’s readiness to facilitate negotiations between Lebanon and Israel on the countries’ maritime boundaries.

Post navigation