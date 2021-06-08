US State Department: Conviction of Ratko Mladic for Genocide

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today’s decision from the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals affirming the conviction of Ratko Mladic on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes brings a measure of long-awaited justice to victims and their families in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As the former Commander of the Bosnian Serb Army, Mladic was a key figure in a campaign with the horrifying objective to permanently remove the Bosniak and Croat populations of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Serb-controlled territory. The crimes committed in Bosnia and Herzegovina mark one of the darkest chapters of history following the Second World War.

Despite efforts of perpetrators to silence witnesses, keep evidence of their crimes buried, and evade warrants of arrest, justice has prevailed in this case. We commend the courage and resilience of survivors and their loved ones who have continued to fight for the official acknowledgment of these crimes. As we approach the 26th anniversary of the genocide at Srebrenica, we hope the verdict of the Appeals Chamber brings a measure of peace to the victims and their loved ones. We are grateful for the years of work by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in carrying out justice in this case.

The United States will continue to press for justice, mutual trust, and reconciliation as the foundation for peace and stability.