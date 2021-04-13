US State Department: Congratulations to Ecuador’s President

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate Guillermo Lasso on his election as the next President of Ecuador. We also extend our congratulations to the Ecuadorian people for exercising their right to select their leadership, especially during these uniquely challenging times. Our partnership with Ecuador is based on our fundamental values, including our mutual respect for our democratic institutions, the ability to openly express differing viewpoints, the fundamental role of civil society, and the value of a free and unfettered press. Many societies, including our own, have experienced polarization in recent years, but only by working together can we achieve our full potential and overcome our greatest obstacles, such as the public health and economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We commend candidate Andrés Arauz for upholding Ecuador’s democratic principles. The United States looks forward to working with President-elect Guillermo Lasso and Vice President-elect Alfredo Borrero following their May 24 inauguration. The people of the United States and Ecuador witness daily the benefits of our close ties and we look forward to broadening and further strengthening that already vibrant relationship.