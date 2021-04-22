  • Thu. Apr 22nd, 2021

US State Department: Congratulations on Cabo Verde's Elections

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

We congratulate Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva and the Movement for Democracy (MpD) for the party’s victory in Cabo Verde’s April 18 parliamentary elections.  We also would like to express our admiration for the Cabo Verdean people and the transparent conduct of their free and fair elections.  Through these peaceful elections—which involved an historic level of participation by women candidates, including by the first female leader of a major party—Cabo Verde has further cemented its position as a model of democracy in the region.

With our shared commitment to democratic governance, we deeply value our strong relationship with Cabo Verde, which stretches back more than 200 years.  We look forward to continuing our work together to advance the full range of our bilateral partnership, particularly in the commercial, educational, and security spheres.

