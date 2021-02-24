Politics

US State Department: Confirmation of Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Feb 24, 2021 , , ,

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Today’s Senate confirmation of Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations reinforces President Biden’s commitment to restore and expand American leadership on the global stage.  Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is a seasoned diplomat, deeply committed to American values, and the right choice to rebuild our nation’s standing at the UN and in other multilateral venues.  I congratulate her on her confirmation, and eagerly anticipate our partnership in serving the American people and their interests.

