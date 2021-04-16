  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
Politics

US State Department Condemns Houthis Attack

ByPublisher3

Apr 16, 2021 , ,
US State Department Condemns Houthis Attack

Washington, DC (STL.News) The United States strongly condemns the Houthi complex attacks against Saudi Arabia this week, including the most recent attack today in Jizan, which threatened civilian infrastructure.

These actions by the Houthis perpetuate the conflict in Yemen, now going into its seventh year.  As U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking and UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths work side-by-side to promote UN-led peace efforts, the Houthis’ actions are prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people and jeopardizing these efforts at a moment when there is a commitment from the international community to end the conflict now.

We again call on all parties to agree to a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire, and to engage in negotiations towards an inclusive political agreement under UN auspices.

Publisher3

Related Post

Politics
California Governor Newsom Announces 5 Appointments
Apr 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics
Arizona Governor Signs Tribal-State Gaming Compact Amendment
Apr 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics
US Special Envoy Lenderking Returns from Germany & UAE
Apr 16, 2021 Publisher3

You missed

Politics
Politics
General
General