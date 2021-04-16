US State Department Condemns Houthis Attack

Washington, DC (STL.News) The United States strongly condemns the Houthi complex attacks against Saudi Arabia this week, including the most recent attack today in Jizan, which threatened civilian infrastructure.

These actions by the Houthis perpetuate the conflict in Yemen, now going into its seventh year. As U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking and UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths work side-by-side to promote UN-led peace efforts, the Houthis’ actions are prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people and jeopardizing these efforts at a moment when there is a commitment from the international community to end the conflict now.

We again call on all parties to agree to a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire, and to engage in negotiations towards an inclusive political agreement under UN auspices.