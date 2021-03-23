STL.News

US State Department: Chollet’s Call with Belarus Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet spoke today with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei about the situation in Belarus and the current state of U.S.-Belarus bilateral relations.  Counselor Chollet made clear the need for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus without exception, specifically citing the urgency of the case of RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik.  The Counselor and the Foreign Minister also discussed the pending exchange of ambassadors between the United States and Belarus, noting that open lines of communication would benefit both countries.  The call underscored the United States’ strong support for proposals for a genuine dialogue with those leading the protest movement, with the goal of free and fair elections with international observation this year.

