Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I convey best wishes to the government and people of Cabo Verde as you celebrate 46 years of independence.

The relations between our nations are defined by our mutual commitment to democracy, free trade, maritime security, and economic prosperity. Cabo Verde, a country with strong democratic institutions, is a shining example of good governance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law.

The United States is a proud friend of Cabo Verde. As you celebrate your independence, know that we will continue to stand with you in the years ahead.