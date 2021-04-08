US State Department: Burma New Year – Thingyan Festival

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes and heartfelt concern to the people of Burma for Burma’s New Year, Thingyan.

Thingyan is a time of rebirth and renewal. At this time of crisis, the United States sincerely hopes the new year will usher in peace for all the people of Burma. We commend the steadfast courage demonstrated by the people of Burma in opposition to the military coup. They have made their voices heard in the face of horrific violence and oppression from the military regime. The United States will maintain our strong support for the people of Burma as they work to overcome this crisis, restore Burma’s path to democracy, and achieve lasting peace.

Particularly at this difficult time, please accept our warmest regard for the people of Burma.