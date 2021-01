Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Raab reaffirmed the special relationship between the United States and the UK. They discussed the UK’s G7 presidency, multilateral engagement to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared foreign policy priorities including the People’s Republic of China, Iran, and Russia.