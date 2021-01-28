US State Department: Blinken’s Call with German Foreign Minister

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today to discuss strengthening U.S.-German cooperation to advance our shared security, values, and prosperity. Both leaders agreed that they looked forward to jointly addressing international challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Russia, and Iran. The Secretary underscored U.S. commitment to the U.S.-German and broader Transatlantic relationship and the need for coordinated action to overcome global challenges.