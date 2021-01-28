US State Department: Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today to discuss ways to renew and further strengthen the Transatlantic relationship. The Secretary emphasized the U.S. desire to work with France, our oldest ally, and other partners to address shared challenges including COVID-19, climate, and China. The Secretary emphasized the U.S. commitment to NATO and the United States’ collective defense obligations under Article 5. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also agreed to continue strong U.S.-French cooperation in the Sahel to ensure future political and economic stability of the region.