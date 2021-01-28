US State Department: Blinken’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed their commitment to working together to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region between like-minded countries. The ministers noted the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Australia, New Zealand, United States Security Treaty (ANZUS) in September 2021, which has served as the bedrock of our mutual democratic alliance and committed to strengthening the unbreakable bond between the two countries. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation, including through multilateral organizations and mechanisms like the Quad, to tackle shared challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and global health security. The ministers also discussed the need for close coordination on mutual global foreign policy priorities promoting human rights, rule of law, and regional security.