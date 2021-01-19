US State Department: Billingslea to Address Conference on Disarmament

Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Billingslea to Address the Conference on Disarmament

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea, exercising the authorities of the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, will deliver the U.S. statement to the opening plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, January 19. The statement will be delivered virtually.