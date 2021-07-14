Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:
On behalf of the United States of America, I send my warm wishes to the people of France as they celebrate their national day.
We have an enduring and close relationship with France, our oldest Ally. In the spirit of “Liberté, Égalité, and Fraternité,” the United States cherishes its relationship with France, defined by our shared values and belief in democracy and human rights. We fought side by side through two World Wars and worked together in the aftermath to create a more prosperous and secure Europe. We recognize and appreciate French contributions to global security, including in Africa and in the Middle East, and applaud French leadership on climate, including the Paris Agreement. The United States is committed to working with France to combat the climate crisis and to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our nations’ partnership is extensive and multifaceted, and we highly value France’s contributions to creating a more peaceful and prosperous world.
Best wishes to the people of France for a joyous national day and a successful year ahead.
