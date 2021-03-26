US State Department: Bangladesh National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I warmly congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the momentous occasion of your 50th National Day and Golden Jubilee.

The United States and Bangladesh both undertook courageous struggles for independence. Over the last 50 years, we have cooperated on issues ranging from economic development to peacekeeping, and we have fostered strong people-to-people ties. As a result, our friendship has grown ever stronger. Today, our people are partnering to promote human rights, address climate change, and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just as in the earliest days of our relationship, we appreciate a shared commitment to democratic values and the prosperity and welfare of our people, who are joined in their aspirations to create a better world for our children over the next 50 years. As we work together toward a safe and secure region and a healthy and prosperous future, we recognize the remarkable contributions Bangladesh has made to global development.

I wish all Bangladeshis a joyous celebration of your milestone Golden Jubilee.