  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Politics

US State Department: Attempt to Undermine Democracy in Moldova

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Apr 27, 2021 , , ,
Washington, DC (STL.News) Ned Price, Department Spokesperson released the following statement:

The Moldovan Parliament’s attempt to replace Constitutional Court President Domnica Manole with a candidate of its own choosing on April 23 constitutes a blatant attack on Moldova’s democratic norms and its constitutional order.  Of particular concern is Parliament’s targeting of the Constitutional Court, which only recently asserted its independence after years of state capture.

We urge Moldova’s leaders and representatives to respect the rule of law, safeguard its democratic institutions, and work together to resolve the challenges facing the country, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  We remain committed to advancing cooperation with Moldova on shared priorities, such as combatting corruption, fostering economic growth, and supporting Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

