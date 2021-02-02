US State Department: Attacks on Civilians in Syria

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department spokesperson:

The United States condemns the terrorist attacks this past weekend in Azaz, al-Bab, and Afrin that resulted in the deaths of at least 20 civilians, including children. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of civilians killed and wish a quick recovery to those wounded in these despicable and senseless acts of violence.

The United States is deeply alarmed by the frequency of such attacks in recent months, including the repeated use of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices. Those responsible for perpetrating the violence should be brought to justice. Their actions endanger the Syrian people and threaten to destabilize the region further.