US State Department: Assassination of Lebanese Activist Lokman Slim

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States condemns the heinous assassination of prominent Lebanese activist Lokman Slim in Southern Lebanon. We join the international community in calling for his killers to be brought to swift justice. Mr. Slim devoted his life to bringing about positive change in Lebanon and bravely pushed for justice, accountability, and rule of law in his country. It is cowardly and unacceptable to resort to violence, threats, and intimidation as a means of subverting the rule of law or suppressing freedom of expression and civic activism. We urge Lebanese officials, including the judiciary and political leaders, to hold accountable those who commit such barbaric acts without delay or exception.