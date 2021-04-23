  • Fri. Apr 23rd, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
Politics

US State Department: Arrests of Opposition Figures in Benin

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 23, 2021 , , ,
US State Department: Arrests of Opposition Figures in Benin

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States notes with concern the numerous arrests of opposition political leaders related to the April 11 presidential elections. Among the democratic principles our two countries share is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty through a prompt, fair, transparent, and apolitical criminal justice process.  This principle, as well as freedom of expression and assembly, is enshrined in both the Beninese and U.S. constitutions.

We are monitoring the government of Benin’s Benin’s actions closely.  While we take allegations of terrorism and incitement to violence seriously, the Beninese people deserve to be regularly informed on the status of these cases.  Our global security partnerships depend upon partner countries’ adherence to human rights obligations and commitments and to ensuring security forces and the judicial system are not used for political purposes.

Respecting and protecting fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and judicial independence, are essential to every democracy.  Countries that protect human rights enable greater prosperity and security for all people.

Related Post

Politics
DC Mayor Bowser on House Passage of H.R. 51
Apr 23, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
DC Mayor Bowser: New Anacostia Green Boat Program
Apr 23, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Colorado Governor on Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction
Apr 23, 2021 Maryam Shah

Most Recent Post

Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics