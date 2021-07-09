Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Argentina on 205 years of independence.

Our two countries share a strong friendship and democratic values that guide our cooperation as we work together to create a more prosperous future. Our governments and societies continue to engage in vibrant exchanges of people, ideas, perspectives, and information to the benefit of both countries. We value our work together to combat global challenges like the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, while also promoting our shared values of democracy and human rights.

I send my warmest wishes as you celebrate 205 years of independence.