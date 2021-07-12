Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:
Yesterday marked 26 years since the genocide in Srebrenica. The American people join the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in solemn remembrance of the over 8,000 victims who were murdered.
We stand with the families of those who lost their loved ones and with those who tirelessly seek justice in their names. The tragic events of the past remind us of the need to work in unity for a better future, one that is inclusive of all citizens in a Bosnia and Herzegovina that is stable and prosperous.
The United States deeply values its longstanding friendship with Bosnia and Herzegovina and remains a steadfast partner committed to our shared goal of a democratic and inclusive Bosnia and Herzegovina on the path to full Euro-Atlantic integration. As we reflect upon this anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to work to prevent future atrocities.
