Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the Government of Algeria on the occasion of its Independence Day on July 5.

The people of the United States and Algeria celebrate our Independence Day holidays only one day apart, symbolic of the close relationship our two countries share. Our governments also have in common a strong interest in promoting regional security, and we will seek to broaden and deepen our bilateral relationship under the Biden Administration. I have already had the pleasure of speaking with my Algerian counterpart and am confident we are well on our way to this end.

I extend my best wishes to Algeria for its Independence Day.