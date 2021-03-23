US State Department: Africa’s Resilience & Response to Ebola

Washington, DC (STL.News) The United States will co-host a meeting with the Africa Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa (WHO/AFRO), the West African Health Organization (WAHO), and the Governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Guinea to address the continuing threat of Ebola. Secretary Blinken will deliver opening remarks on behalf of the U.S. delegation and in coordination with representatives from our African partners. The meeting will review progress in strengthening health security capacity in West Africa and the Great Lakes Region since 2014, increase international coordination, and secure future funding and other commitments to address Ebola outbreaks.

The meeting, available in French and English, will take place Friday, March 26 at 9:00 AM EDT. It will be open to the media in view and listen mode only.