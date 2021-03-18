US State Department: Actions in Turkey’s Parliament

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

The United States is closely following events in Turkey, including?troubling?moves on?March 17 to strip?Member of Parliament?Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu?of his parliamentary seat.

We are also monitoring the initiation of efforts to dissolve the People’s Democratic Party, a decision that would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy?in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation.

We?call on the Government of Turkey to respect?freedom of?expression in line with?protections in the Turkish constitution and?with?Turkey’s international obligations.