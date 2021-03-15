US State Department: 2nd Anniversary of Christchurch Mosque Attacks

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement by Ned Price, Department Spokesperson:

On the second anniversary of the horrendous attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, the United States stands with New Zealand in condemning all forms of terrorism, regardless of ideology. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and their families. As a democratic society, we reject any attempts by individuals or groups to stoke the flames of intolerance and hate.

President Biden has made countering Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism (REMVE), including violent white supremacist ideology, a top priority, and we are committed to work with international partners to prevent all forms of terrorism. The United States engages in multilateral venues including the Global Counterterrorism Forum, the United Nations, and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism to address drivers and manifestations of REMVE, and supports the intent of the Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorism and Violent Extremist Content Online. The United States encourages technology companies to enforce their terms of service and community standards to prevent terrorists from using their platforms to incite violence.