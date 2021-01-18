US Special Forces assigned continue Indo-Pacific military action

(STL.News) America is contending with a changing threat landscape, and now, the United States Special Forces are Leading the Fight Against Russian and China in the Pacific areas.

In this year, The United States Air Force Special Operators, are slightly shifting tactical focus, to prepare for major power fighting in Indo-Pacific Region.

YouTube video provided courtesy of The US Military News

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the accuracy of the content. View as entertainment.