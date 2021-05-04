  • Tue. May 4th, 2021
US Special Envoy Travel to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, & Sudan

May 4, 2021 , The US Department of State, Washington DC
Washington, DC (STL.News) U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Sudan from May 4 to May 13, 2021.  Special Envoy Feltman will hold meetings with officials from the respective governments as well as the United Nations and the African Union.  He will also meet with a range of political stakeholders and humanitarian organizations.

The Special Envoy’s travel underscores the Administration’s commitment to lead a sustained diplomatic effort to address the interlinked political, security, and humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa, and he will coordinate U.S. policy across the region to advance that goal.

