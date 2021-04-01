US Special Envoy Lenderking’s Trip to Saudi Arabia & Oman

Washington, DC (STL.News) U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned on March 31 from travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman, where he held productive meetings with Omani, Saudi, and Yemeni senior leaders in coordination with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. Lenderking and Griffiths continue to work side-by-side to help bring about a ceasefire, inclusive political talks, and a durable peace agreement that addresses the needs of all Yemenis. U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking’s discussions also focused on efforts to address the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen. To that end, we welcome Saudi Arabia’s announcement yesterday to provide over $422 million in support for fuel products in Yemen.