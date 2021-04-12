US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s?Trip?to Germany

Washington, DC (STL.News) U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has arrived in Berlin for meetings on April 12 with the German Foreign Minister in conjunction with the visit of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. Special Envoy Lenderking will also meet with representatives from the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany, Kuwait, Sweden, and the EU to discuss the importance of reaching a lasting solution to the war in Yemen, including a resumption of political talks and an immediate end to the offensive in Marib. The group will also discuss steps the international community can take to mitigate the suffering of the Yemeni people, including additional humanitarian assistance and follow-through on past pledges.

The Special Envoy will continue to the Gulf on April 14 for meetings with senior government officials in coordination with UN Special Envoy Griffiths. His discussions will maintain the focus on joint international efforts to promote a peace agreement and efforts to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen.