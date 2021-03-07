Politics

US Senate passes Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 bill in party-line vote

Mar 6, 2021 , ,

(STL.News) The Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden‘s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session.  The Senate voted 50-49, with no Republicans voting in favor.

The final bill includes $400 billion in one-time payments of $1,400 to most Americans, $300 a week in extended jobless benefits for the 9.5 million people who lost their jobs in the crisis, and $350 billion in aid to state and local governments that have seen the pandemic blow a hole in their budgets.

The fight is not over as the bill needs to return to the House of Representatives, which approved a slightly different version a week earlier.

Senate Democrats used reconciliation to pass the measure with a simple majority rather than the 60 of 100 votes normally required under the chamber’s rules.

Republicans have broadly supported previous stimulus packages to fight the virus and revive the economy.  But with Democrats in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they criticized this bill as too expensive.

