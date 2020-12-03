US Navy Scrapping USS Bonhomme Richard – Ongoing Investigation

(STL.News) The U.S Navy has decided to scrap the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6).
Viewers may note that on July 12 fire erupted in USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6).
The flames began in the lower vehicle storage area but ravaged the island, the mast and the flight deck as it burned its way through the inside of the big-deck.
Though the ship remained watertight throughout, about 60% of the ship was ruined in the 3 days it took for the firefighter to doze the flames.
Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, the commander of Navy Regional Maintenance Center and the director of surface ship maintenance and modernization, told reporters in a phone call, “After thorough consideration, the secretary of the Navy and the chief of naval operations have decided to decommission the Bonhomme Richard due to the extensive damage sustained during that July fire. In the weeks and months since that fire, the Navy conducted a comprehensive material assessment to determine the best path forward for that ship and our Navy.”
YouTube video provided courtesy of Defense Updates
