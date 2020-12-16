US Navy News: COVID-19 Vaccine Prepared for Transport

San Diego, CA (STL.News) Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), package and transport coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP) Dec. 15. NMCSD and NHCP were selected by the DOD’s COVID Task Force to receive the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine based on recommendations from the military services and U.S. Coast Guard, to best support several criteria to include anticipated supply chain requirements, such as cold and bulk storage facilities; the local population of at least 1,000 priority personnel across the military services; and sufficient medical personnel to administer vaccines and actively monitor vaccine recipients.

YouTube video provided courtesy of the US Navy

