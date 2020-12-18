General

US Navy More Decisive to Destroy China and Russian Aggression

by STLNEWS017
(STL.News) The United States Navy expected to be more visible in the Pacific region, and by New Strategy, The US will ‘detect and document rivals’ actions’ as China and Russian in the region.

The American military saying China was the only rival presenting a long-term challenge to the United States, and now The US military warned it would be “more assertive” against Beijing.

