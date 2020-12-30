US Navy Deployed Exclusive Fleet in Indo-Pacific to Counter China

(STL.News) Recently, the US Navy Secretary, have called for the re-establishment of the United States First Fleet, which would be a new numbered command, that build-up the United States Navy’s presence in the vital Indo-Pacific.
And the calls come, with one goal to help ward off further expansion, and also against increasing aggression in the region from Beijing.
YouTube video provided courtesy of The US Military News
NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content for accuracy. View as entertainment.