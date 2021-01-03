Categories: General

US Navy Aircraft Carriers Enter South China Sea Amid Tensions

(STL.News) The joining of some the United States allies, as Japan, Britain, France, Germany, and also including Australia in material support of the United States policy in the South China Sea.

There is an incipient development that could convince China that fighting in the region is inevitable and tempt it to respond accordingly.

YouTube video provided courtesy of The US Military News

NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content.  View as entertainment.

8 hours ago

