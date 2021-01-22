US, EU to collaborate on COVID-19 pandemic and climate change

(STL.News) The European Union hailed Joe Biden’s inauguration later on Wednesday as U.S. president as a “new dawn” for Europe and the United States, while insisting U.S. technology companies should be regulated to stop the “dark forces” of hate speech online.

What is the European Union?

It is a political and economic organization made up of 27 member nations located primarily in Europe. Some of the objectives are to ensure the free movement of people, servers and goods, including capital, within their internal market. Additionally, enact legislation in justice and home affairs, maintain common policies on agriculture, trade, fisheries and development. The intent is to benefit the “European” nations by working together to efficiently offer goods and services as a nation, but be independent.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News