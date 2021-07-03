US Department of Labor awards more than $6M grant to improve, promote New York’s Short-Time Compensation Program

The program helps employers avoid layoffs, keep workers employed.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor Friday announced a $6,458,984 grant to the New York Department of Labor to improve its Short-Time Compensation program and promote its advantages to the state’s business community. Also known as work-sharing, STC seeks to prevent layoffs by allowing an entire group of workers to receive a partial unemployment benefit payment while their employer reduces their hours.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the grant will enable the New York Department of Labor to improve technology to provide employers and workers with better access to the program and raise awareness among the state’s employers of the STC program’s availability and use.

“This award will help New York improve its Short-Time Compensation and support the state’s business community as it continues its economic recovery,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training Suzi LeVine. “Short-Time Compensation programs help avoid layoffs, which are costly for workers and employers, by providing partial benefits while businesses ramp back up.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 provides up to $100 million in funding available to states for the implementation or improved administration of an STC program.