US Department of State: United Arab Emirates’ National Day

(STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the 49th anniversary of your founding.

The partnership of the United States and the United Arab Emirates has grown stronger and more dynamic over the decades. As your country hosts Expo 2020 Dubai and fulfills the promise of the historic signing of the Abraham Accords, we celebrate our work together in promoting peace and security, investing in trade and innovation, and developing human capital through educational opportunities and exchange.

As you celebrate your national day, I wish the Emirati people a peaceful and safe year to come.

