US Department of State: Secretary Blinken’s Call with Motegi

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. During the call, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister affirmed that the U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region and across the globe. Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of continued U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation and stressed President Biden’s pledge to strengthen U.S. alliances and engage with the world again.