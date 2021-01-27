US Department of State: Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ebrard

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard

Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. Secretary Blinken emphasized our shared interest in security and economic integration, as well as our focus on an orderly and humane approach to migration. The two discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for continued cooperation between our two countries to protect our populations and economies. Secretary Blinken noted the bonds between the United States and Mexico and reaffirmed our commitment to the nearly 200-year-old bilateral relationship.