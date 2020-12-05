US Department of State News: Kingdom of Thailand’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend best wishes to the government and people of Thailand as you celebrate your National Day.

The United States is proud of our partnership and alliance with Thailand and our shared values of freedom, peace, and prosperity. After more than 200 years of diplomatic ties, we remain committed to the strong security, economic, and people-to-people ties that exist between our great countries. This year’s launch of the Mekong-U.S. Partnership reaffirmed the shared importance of the Mekong region to both of our countries and marks the next chapter in our historic relationship.

As Thais celebrates your National Day, I congratulate you while looking forward to expanding our ties and deepening our alliance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

